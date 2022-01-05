Deranged Hawley Insists Democrats Are “Using” 1/6 to “Consolidate Power”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) insisted that Democrats are “using” the January 6 insurrection, whose 1-year anniversary is tomorrow, to “consolidate power.”

“The politics of fear that the Democratic Party has been pushing on this country for a whole year, it’s the only thing they have to offer the country,” Hawley said during an appearance on Fox News. “And what they’re trying to do with it is consolidate their power.”

Hawley went on to accuse Democrats of weaponizing the FBI “against parents” and complained that they “called demonstrators insurrectionists.”

“It started last Jan. 6 and they have used that event to try and consolidate their power and try and push this fear politics,” he said. “And this is going to be the year … where Americans reject fear.”

2021 was a year of fear, thanks to the Left. 2022 is the year Americans say no pic.twitter.com/Oytlo2rlsy — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2022

Hawley has long backed former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him despite all evidence to the contrary.

He has flip-flopped his stance more than once, even after voting not to certify the election results, which showed President Joe Biden won.

In fact, in March 2021, he once claimed not to believe the lie at all.

“I don’t give him advice, and I’m not going to give you my emotional reactions to his quotes,” Hawley said of Trump, who had taken the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend to push the lie once again.

At the time Hawley added that the former president is “a guy with a strong point of view, he’s a former President and he’s not going anywhere.”

“He’s very consistent,” he added. “He’s going to say what he believes.”