Kevin McCarthy’s Worst Nightmare Comes True As 1/6 Committee Eyes Primetime Hearings

The Trump coup and House Republican participation in it could get huge as the 1/6 Committee weighs holding primetime hearings.

Bloomberg News reported:

The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is considering holding televised hearings during prime evening viewing hours so that the public can have “the best opportunity” to hear testimony and evaluate evidence, the panel’s chairman said.

“Maybe a series of hearings,” Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said Tuesday in an interview. “The public needs to know, needs to hear from people under oath about what led up to Jan. 6th, and to some degree, what has continued after Jan. 6.”

Republicans are so fearful of the political damage from the Capitol attack that Donald Trump canceled his “press conference,” and Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy won’t be in Washington, D.C. for the 1/6 anniversary.

Primetime 1/6 Committee Hearings Terrify Republicans

The reason why Republicans have tried to discredit and derail the 1/6 Committee is that they don’t want the American people to know the facts surrounding the Capitol attack.

Primetime hearings will expose a whole new audience to the facts and evidence of Republican participation in Donald Trump’s plot to overthrow the government.

The 1/6 Committee hearings belong in primetime because a sitting president led an attack on Congress to try to overturn an election that he lost.

If a potential coup is not worthy of primetime television, nothing is.

Republicans have been afraid for a year that the American people would catch on to their betrayal of democracy, and it may finally happen with the help of some 1/6 Committee primetime hearings.