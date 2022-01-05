Merrick Garland Sends A Warning To Trump That Nobody Is Off Limits In 1/6 Investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland didn’t get specific at his press conference, but he sent a clear message to those at the top of the 1/6 plot.

Video:

Garland signals that no one is off-limits in the 1/6 investigation, DOJ "remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under law. Whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for at salt on our democracy." pic.twitter.com/p8Rjalb3ZS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 5, 2022

Garland said:

The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last. The justice department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.

We will follow the facts wherever they lead. Because January 6 was an unprecedented attack on the seat of our democracy, we understand that there is a broad public interest in our investigation. We understand that there are questions about how long the investigation will take and about what exactly we are doing.

Garland’s remarks were a message to those who are or were at the highest levels of power in government that if they participated in Trump’s attempted coup, they are not above the law.

Attorney General Garland spent much of his press conference explaining the investigative process and why it is taking the DOJ so long to get to the people at the top of the coup plot.

The investigation may not be going as fast as some would like, but Garland’s remarks make it clear that he is being methodical, and no one has taken off of the table for potential prosecution.