Trump Lashes Out After Biden’s Speech and Continues to Push The Big Lie

Former President Donald Trump lashed out after President Joe Biden’s speech on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, calling it “political theater” and “a distraction from the fact that Biden has completely and totally failed.”

“Biden used my name today to try to further divide America,” the former President said, adding that Biden “is destroying our nation with insane policies of open borders, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures.”

Trump recycled some of his prior criticisms of Biden and his administration, accusing them of creating a protracted border crisis, of prolonging the COVID-19 pandemic the Trump administration did not take seriously, of being responsible for rising inflation, and for bungling the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan this past summer.

Most crucially, he continued to propagate the “Big Lie” that the 2020 general election had been stolen from him despite all evidence to the contrary.

“They want all conversation concerning the Election “Canceled.” Just look at the numbers, they speak for themselves. They are not justifiable, so the complicit media just calls it the Big Lie, when in actuality the Big Lie was the Election itself,” he said. “The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations.”

Biden had earlier rebuked Trump for spinning “a web of lies” that culminated in the attack on the United States Capitol, which took place when a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the building in a failed bid to disrupt the electoral certification of an election they believed had been stolen.

“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He has done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest, America’s interest, and because his bruised ego means more to him than our democracy and our Constitution,” Biden said. “He can’t accept he lost.”