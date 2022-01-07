4 Million More Americans Have Health Insurance Because Biden Is President

President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans as 4 million have gained health insurance coverage during his presidency.

4 Million More Americans Have Health Insurance Coverage Because Biden Is President

Video of President Biden:

While speaking about the economy, President Biden said, “We’ve made quality coverage through the ACA more affordable than ever before with families saving an average of $2,400 in annual premiums in four out of five consumers finding quality coverage for under $10 a month. And the result when you reduce the cost of health care, more people can afford to get it. Over 4 million people have gained coverage since I became president. You’ve heard me say it a million times. Having health care is also about peace of mind.”

Biden’s People First Agenda Is Working

The people-first agenda of Joe Biden is working. One wouldn’t know it by watching cable news or listening to Republicans talk about the Biden presidency as if it represents the end of the nation, but President Biden’s effectiveness in improving the lives of Americans is measurable.

Four million more Americans have health insurance coverage just because Joe Biden is president. The number of uninsured Americans increased under Donald Trump.

Biden has reversed Trump’s war to destroy Obamacare, and the result is that millions of Americans can see a doctor who may not have been able to before.

Joe Biden is delivering for the American people.