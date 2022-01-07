Ted Cruz Faceplants On Fox As Tries To Walk Back Calling 1/6 A Terrorist Attack

The Republican Party has gone to such an extreme that Sen. Ted Cruz has to say that he was misunderstood when he described 1/6 as a terrorist attack.

Video:

Ted Cruz claims that he was misunderstood when he called 1/6 a terrorist attack, "l I didn't say the millions of patriots cross-country supporting trump are terrorists, that is what a lot of people misunderstood." * Cruz gave multiple interviews calling 1/6 a terrorist attack pic.twitter.com/ZWDO2BnlMu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 7, 2022

After Tucker Carlson jumped all over Cruz for having the nerve to tell the truth about 1/6. the Texas Senator went into full backtrack mode:

As a result of my sloppy phrasing, it’s caused a lot of people to misunderstand what I meant. Let me tell you what I meant to say. What I was referring to are the limited number of people who engaged in violent attacks against police officers. I think you and I that if you attack a police officer, you should go to jail. That is who I was talking about.

And the reason the phrasing was sloppy is I have talked dozens if not hundreds of times. I’ve drawn a distinction — I wasn’t saying the thousands of peaceful protesters supporting Donald Trump are somehow terrorists I didn’t say the millions of patriots cross-country supporting trump are terrorists, that is what a lot of people misunderstood.

Cruz Called 1/6 A Terrorist Attack Multiple Times

CNN’s Daniel Dale tweeted evidence of Cruz calling 1/6 a terrorist attack:

Sen. Ted Cruz claimed on Fox last night that he had a “sloppy” phrasing moment when he said this week that there was a “terrorist attack” at the Capitol. But Cruz had also called it a terrorist attack in official written statements spanning months. Jan. 7, Feb. 13, May 28: pic.twitter.com/hGScAWEwoV — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 7, 2022

There was no sloppy phrasing. Ted Cruz was forced to grovel before Tucker Carlson, because for months he, for once, told the truth.

The attack on the Capitol was a terrorist attack, but Ted Cruz wants to run for the Republican nomination in 2024 and admitting that Trump supporters committed an act of domestic terror is forbidden.

Nobody is buying the claim that Cruz was misunderstood, because in the Republican Party, one supports terrorism or they aren’t a Republican.