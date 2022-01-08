Jim Acosta Says What The Rest Of The Media Won’t: Trump’s Coup Attempt Was A Crime

CNN’s Jim Acosta said what the rest of the mainstream media refused to say. Acosta said that it is obvious that crimes were committed at a high level during Trump’s coup attempt.

Video of Acosta on CNN:

.@Acosta on 1/6 "Just look at what happened. It's obvious that crimes were committed at a very high level. You know, Trump is on the phone with the secretary of state of Georgia. Find me 11,000 votes." pic.twitter.com/qLM9OswX4m — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 8, 2022

Acosta said while talking to James Carville, “Just look at what happened. It’s obvious that crimes were committed at a very high level. You know, he’s, Trump is on the phone with the Secretary of State of Georgia. Find me 11,000 votes. He’s leaning on the vice president to you know, do something that’s just completely unconstitutional. Not in the constitution. Then it’s been a year now and we haven’t seen anybody who even resembles a big fish being held accountable. It’s outrageous, isn’t it? “

Acosta all called for the DOJ to investigate Trump voter fraud and called Trump the orange-headed love child or Rupert Murdoch and David Duke:

.@Acosta calls Trump, "The orange-headed love child of Rupert Murdoch and David Duke, as he calls for a DOJ investigation into Trump voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/hLytHaTzOf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 8, 2022

The Mainstream Media Treats Trump’s Coup Crimes As An Open Question. It Isn’t.

Enough reporting has been done and evidence collected that the potential for Trump and his administration’s criminality in the coup attempt to overturn the 2020 election isn’t in question.

Trump is under criminal investigation in Georgia for violating election laws in the phone call that Acosta referenced, but the mainstream media remains terrified to call out the post-election period through 1/6 for what it really was.

Donald Trump attempted a coup to overturn an election and, in the process, broke several laws.

If the media would discuss 1/6 with the kind of blunt honesty that the nation needs, Trump’s Big Lie would die, but as usual, the corporate press is too deep in both-sidesism to help save democracy.

Jim Acosta works for a mainstream outlet, but he is willing to tell the truth. More members of the mainstream press need to follow his example.