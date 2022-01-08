Mike Pence To Be Asked To Appear Before The 1/6 Committee

969 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said that the committee would ask for former VP Mike Pence’s testimony before the end of the month.

Chairman Thompson told NPR:

“I think you could expect that before the month’s out,” Thompson said.

…

“The vice president was put in a tough spot. The president was putting a lot of pressure on him to break the law, and he stood fast,” added Thompson. “And because of his respect for law, there were people who came to the Capitol a year ago wanting to hang him. And so, if for no other reason, our committee really needs to hear what are his opinions about what happened on Jan. 6.”

Mike Pence Was A Target On 1/6, But He Will Likely Fight Any Efforts To Get Him To Testify

By all accounts, former Vice President Pence was one of the targets of the 1/6 attack. People in Trump’s orbit have stated that the goal on 1/6 was to stop Pence from certifying the election so that it could be eventually tossed back to the states and Congress to hand Donald Trump the presidency.

Even though Pence is considered a traitor and an enemy in Trump world, he still wants to run for president in 2024, so one should expect Pence to resist any efforts to get him to testify.

The Trump supporters wanted to hang him, but Mike Pence will likely not cooperate with the 1/6 Committee.