Jim Acosta Challenges Tucker Carlson To Tell His Viewers That He Is Vaccinated And Boosted

CNN’s Jim Acosta challenged Fox’s Tucker Carlson to tell his viewers the truth that he is vaccinated and boosted.

Video of Acosta:

.@Acosta challenges Tucker Carlson to tell his viewers that he has been vaccinated and boosted. Acosta said, "Tucker Carlson, tell the American people if you have been double vaccinated and boosted. We know the truth, we know you have been, but just tell us." pic.twitter.com/qmzJ3YB7jJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 9, 2022

Acosta said, “And let’s just say right now a challenge to Tucker Carlson as we’re talking about this from yours truly and from Dr. Reiner, Tucker Carlson, tell the American people if you have been double vaccinated and boosted. We know the truth, we know you have been, but just tell us. Tell everybody the truth.”

Tucker Carlson has been one of the most prominent pushers of anti-vaxxer and COVID misinformation on cable news.

Carlson admitted that he lies on his show, but what he is doing to his viewers is so much worse than misleading them. He is killing them. Carlson is taking those couple of million people who watch him each weeknight and telling to jeopardize their own health and the health of their loved ones by not getting vaccinated.

For Tucker Carlson, there are ratings, money, and fame in keeping America divided on everything. Carlson is a much more cynical and smarter version of Donald Trump.

We know that Tucker Carlson is vaccinated because Fox News has mandated that be, but yet he refuses to come clean with his viewers and tell them that he got vaccinated twice and had his booster shot.

Tucker Carlson doesn’t want to die of COVID, but he is more than happy to mislead his viewers to that horrible fate.