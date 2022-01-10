Kevin McCarthy Is Already Planning To Strip Committee Assignments From Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, And Eric Swalwell If Republicans Win The House

Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have an agenda for governing. He plans to use the House to get even with the enemies of Trump.

McCarthy told Breitbart:

The Democrats have created a new thing where they’re picking and choosing who can be on committees. Never in the history [of Congress] have you had the majority tell the minority who can be on committee. But this new standard which these Democrats have voted for—if Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the private sector, there is no reason why he should be given one to be on Intel or Homeland Security. He will not be serving there.

…..

Ilhan Omar should not be serving on Foreign Affairs. This is a new level of what the Democrats have done.

….

You look at Adam Schiff—he should not be serving on Intel when he has openly, knowingly now used a fake dossier, lied to the American public in the process, and doesn’t have any ill will [and] says he wants to continue to do it.

Kevin McCarthy Will Be Doing Trump’s Dirty Work

Eric Swalwell is suing Donald Trump for the 1/6 attack. Adam Schiff led the investigation into the Ukraine scandal and was the manager of Trump’s first impeachment trial. Ilhan Omar has been a fierce critic of Trump’s immigration policy, foreign policy, and the racism within the Republican Party.

None of these Democrats have done anything to lose their committee assignments. Unlike Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and other House Republicans, they have not used their office to spread racism and threats of violence. None of the Democrats were involved in Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Kevin McCarthy’s plan is nothing more than payback on behalf of Trump. Rep. McCarthy has no agenda for the country. If Republicans take back the House, they will likely try to impeach President Biden.

If Democratic voters aren’t awake yet, they better get with the program because Kevin McCarthy is saying exactly what he will do if he becomes Speaker of the House.