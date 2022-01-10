North Carolina Voters Are Trying To Get Madison Cawthorn Disqualified From Office For Participating In Trump’s Coup

North Carolina voters are trying to get Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified from the ballot for his participation in the 1/6 insurrection.

ABC News reported that the voters are using an 1868 amendment to the Constitution to argue that Cawthorn should be disqualified:

The 1868 amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

The written challenge says the events on Jan. 6, 2021 “amounted to an insurrection” and that Cawthorn’s speech at the rally supporting President Donald Trump, his other comments and information in published reports provide a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that he helped facilitate the insurrection and is thus disqualified.

North Carolina Voters Are Using Rep. Raskin’s Idea To Potentially Disqualify Cawthorn

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has floated the idea that Congress can use the same amendment to bar Donald Trump from ever serving as president again.

Voters in North Carolina are putting Raskin’s idea to the test.

One suspects that this challenge will be more effective after the 1/6 Committee has finished its work and released its report to the public.

If House Republicans are found to have participated in the insurrection and effort to overthrow the government, there could be challenges of Republican House candidacies all across the country.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn participated in the insurrection and in the months since has promoted more violence against the US government.

If Republicans start being disqualified from the ballot, it will represent real punishment and true consequences for their actions.