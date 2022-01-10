Rep. Jamie Raskin Explains How Congress Can Ban Trump From Being President

2.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explained how Congress could use the Constitution to ban Donald Trump from being president again.

Congress Could Ban Trump From Being President In 2025

Video of Rep. Raskin:

Raskin said on ABC, “Section 3 of the 14th Amendment says anybody who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, who violates and betrays that oath by participating in an insurrection or rebellion against the Union shall never be allowed to hold public office again. That was adopted by the Republicans — the radical Republicans after the Civil War, during the Reconstruction period. It was used then. And it may indeed depending on what we find Donald Trump did be a blockade for him ever being able to run for office again.”

If The 1/6 Committee Finds That Trump Participated Or Incited An Insurrection, Congress Can Ban Him Holding The Presidency Ever Again

The idea that Congress could take a step to keep Trump from being president again because he participated in an attack upon America is a potential outcome of the 1/6 Committee investigation.

If Congress did try to take such a step, it would put incumbent Republicans in a difficult position. Many of them, especially in the Senate, want Trump gone.

The Senate could pass such a measure with a simple majority, and one suspects that there a few Senate Republicans who might be willing to sign on to support any such move.

The country wouldn’t have to depend on the DOJ prosecuting Trump in this circumstance. Congress could ban Donald Trump from running and virtually remove him from public life.

The evidence must be there to take such a step, but if the 1/6 Committee delivers the proof, Congress could take action to protect America from Trump.