Democrats Go On The Offensive Ahead Of Biden Voting Rights Speech

The DNC is launching a public campaign, including billboards calling for the passage of voting rights legislation.

Democrats Launch Public Campaign To Pass Voting Rights

The DNC announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Atlanta, Georgia today, the Democratic National Committee is unveiling a new billboard urging the United States Senate to pass voting rights legislation. The billboard is located at the connection point of I-285 and I-85 south near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



During their visit today, the president and vice president are expected to give remarks about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect Americans’ right to vote and the integrity of our elections.

Picture of the billboard:



President Biden’s Speech Will Kick Off A Pressure Campaign To Pass Voting Rights

The Democrats are making a full push to pass voting rights. The speeches by President Biden and Vice President Harris should be viewed as the kickoff of an effort to turn up the public pressure on those who are dragging their feet on passing voting rights.

The effort is aimed as much at Manchin and Sinema as it is at Senate Republicans.

It is known to all that Republicans aren’t going to support voting rights. All 50 Senate Democrats support The Right To Vote Act and The John Lewis Voting Rights Act. It is just a matter of getting the procedure for getting the bills to Biden’s desk a reality.

It is time to get this done and every single Democrat in America needs to be talking about voting rights in their communities until these bills pass.