Madison Cawthorn Claims That Rachel Maddow Is Afraid To Have Him On Her Show

Congressman/suspected domestic terrorist Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is suggesting that Rachel Maddow is afraid to have him on her show.

Cawthorn retweeted a Fox News story that suggested that a Maddow producer wondered about Cawthorn’s motives if he wanted to come on her show:

Cawthorn later asked what Maddow was afraid of:

Rachel Maddow might be afraid of something, but it is not Madison Cawthorn unless Cawthorn will incite one of his domestic terror cells to attack her.

Rachel Maddow Can’t Get Republicans To Come On Her Show.

Republicans avoid Rachel Maddow at all costs. They won’t come on her MSNBC show. She has stated numerous times that she has been trying to get Republicans to come on and talk to her, but the vast majority of them refuse.

It was suggested by former NBC executives that Republican refusal to be interviewed by Maddow made her “too partisan” to be considered for the position of moderator of Meet The Press.

Rachel Maddow would love to have elected Republicans like Madison Cawthorn on her show. The problem is, and PoliticusUSA knows about this from personal experience, unless the outlet is deemed “friendly,” most congressional Republicans will either deny requests or refuse to respond.

Cawthorn is afraid to leave his conservative media bubble, not Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host would probably have him on for an interview, but if she asked, the odds are that he would refuse.