Mitch McConnell Has A Senate Floor Meltdown Over Biden’s Voting Rights Speech

Mitch McConnell went on a nearly ten-minute rant/tantrum on the Senate floor in response to President Biden’s voting rights speech.

Mitch McConnell Throws A Tantrum After Biden Voting Rights Speech

Video:

.@LeaderMcConnell says President Biden's #VotingRights speech yesterday was "rhetoric unbecoming of a president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/hy0WUhkHaW — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2022

McConnell said in part:

The president’s rant yesterday was incoherent, incorrect, and beneath his office. He used the phrase Jim Crow 2.0 to demagogue a law that makes the franchise more accessible than in his own state of Delaware. He blasted Georgia’s procedures regarding local elections officials while pushing national legislation with almost identical language on that issue.

The president implied things like widely popular voting I.D. Laws to be, quote — listen to this — totalitarian? Totalitarian? Ironically on the same day, Washington, D.C’s democratic mayor told citizens to bring both a photo I.D. And a vaccine card any time they leave the house. The president repeatedly invoked the January 6 riot while himself using irresponsible, delegitimizing rhetoric that undermines our democracy.

The sitting President Of The United States compared American states to totalitarian states. He said our country will be an autocracy if he does not get his way. If he does not get his way. So the world saw our commander in chief propaganda up against his own country, his own country to a degree that would have made Pravda blush. There was no consistent standard behind anything the president said.

Mitch McConnell Is Running Scared

McConnell saw what happened in 2020 when people were able to vote. Republicans lost the White House and the Senate. Sen. McConnell is terrified 2020 will become the new normal, and the Republican Party will lose elections for years to come.

Sen. McConnell’s speech wasn’t coming from a position of strength.

McConnell is scared because a change in the filibuster rules to reflect the majority’s will would gut his political power. Mitch McConnell would no longer be able to obstruct presidents, block Supreme Court nominees, and generally guide a tyranny of the minority.

The Senate is closer to real change than it has been in years. Mitch McConnell senses the change coming, and that is why he is throwing everything at the wall in the hope that something sticks.