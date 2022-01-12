Rachel Maddow Ties Mark Meadows To Forged Election Documents

Rachel Maddow put the pieces together and connected Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to forged 2020 election documents.

Video:

Rachel Maddow connects Mark Meadows to forged election documents, "Trump's White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was apparently involved in multiple communications about such an effort, that he said he had a team on it, that we're doing it, that he loved it." pic.twitter.com/r5wCqk41pJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 13, 2022

Maddow said:

We believe, now that we’ve seen the documents from five of the states and they all match almost exactly, we surmise based on that, that this must have been some kind of a coordinated effort. That somebody gave all these Republicans in all these states a template for how to do it. In so doing, incidentally, all those in all those states that signed their names may have opened themselves individually to potentially forgery charges or other charges to falsifying election documents which is a state crime in every state in the union and is a federal crime as well.

We know from the January 6th investigation that Trump’s White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was apparently involved in multiple communications about such an effort, that he said he had a team on it, that we’re doing it, that he loved it. And we know that the Justice Department is currently weighing the possibility of a criminal prosecution against him. In part over his refusal to talk about exactly that.

Rachel Maddow is right. The forged election documents were alike, and they had to have been coordinated and came from the same source. Evidence that already exists suggests that Mark Meadows was involved in the creation of forged election documents.

No wonder Meadows does not want to talk to the committee. If he was involved in the creation of forged election documents, he committed both state and federal crimes.

Mark Meadows may be facing serious time behind bars if he was involved in forging election documents.