Rep. Ted Lieu Calls For Matt Gaetz To Be Removed From Judiciary Committee

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) has called for the removal of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) from the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is entitled to the presumption of innocence. But he is not entitled to sit on the @HouseJudiciary Committee that has direct oversight over the very Department investigating him for sex crimes. GOP Leader McCarthy needs to remove Gaetz ASAP. https://t.co/MFCUaFuRoA — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 12, 2022

Any other caucus leader would have already removed Gaetz from the committee because he is being investigated for child sex trafficking, but Kevin McCarthy is no ordinary House Republican caucus leader.

Kevin McCarthy is spending his time courting all of the violent extremists in his caucus while helping Donald Trump by running a cover-up operation related to the 1/6 attack.

Matt Gaetz should not be anywhere near the Judiciary Committee because Judiciary conducts oversight on the Department of Justice, who just so happen to be investigating Gaetz for child sex trafficking.

One should expect Kevin McCarthy to do absolutely nothing about removing Gaetz from the committee. Once Rep. Gaetz is criminally charged, the House will likely act to strip him of all of his committee assignments because to Kevin McCarthy being voted to be the next Speaker of the House is more important than taking action against a potential child sex trafficker.