The 1/6 Committee Eyes Donald Trump Jr. With New Subpoenas

The 1/6 Committee has issued three new subpoenas for planners of Trump’s 1/6 rally, including two advisers to Donald Trump Jr.

The 1/6 Committee Is Focusing On Trump Rally Planners

The Committee announced:

The Select Committee issued subpoenas for records and testimony to the following individuals:

Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz were strategists who both served as advisors to Donald Trump, Jr. and were communicating with individuals including Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle regarding the January 6th Ellipse rally.

Ross Worthington is a former White House official who helped draft the former President’s January 6th speech for the rally at the Ellipse.

The 1/6 Committee has been methodically working its way through leads and issuing new subpoenas for those who played a role in organizing the rally that Trump used to incite the mob to carry out a domestic terror attack on the Capitol.

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said, “The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved with the rally at the Ellipse. Protests on that day escalated into an attack on our democracy. Protestors became rioters who carried out a violent attempt to derail the peaceful transfer of power. We have reason to believe the individuals we’ve subpoenaed today have relevant information, and we expect them to join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee as we push ahead to investigate this attack on our democracy and ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Donald Trump Jr. Is Likely A Person Of Interest To The Committee

There is ample evidence and reason to believe that Donald Trump Jr. was involved in the planning for the events of 1/6. The subpoenas for two of his advisers is not good news for the son of the former president because it suggests that the Committee has been given information that leads them toward Donald Trump Jr.

The 1/6 Committee investigation is getting closer to the Trump’s themselves, as they are working their way up to the top of the coup plot.