Glenn Beck Said That He Didn’t Need The Vaccine, Now He Has COVID In His Lungs

Glenn Beck said that he didn’t the vaccine, but now he has COVID, and it has progressed to his lungs.

Beck was on Mark Levin’s radio show when he casually announced that his COVID has gotten worse, “I am great, Mark. I am great, Mark. Despite having COVID and seeing the destruction of our country.

Levin asked Beck, “Do you have COVID right now?”

Beck replied, “Ya, I do. It’s [COVID-19] starting to go into my lungs today and a little disturbing. I’m on all the medications and treatments and everything else, so.”

Beck said that the monoclonal treatment isn’t as effective for Omicron, but he is taking the usual conservative killer cocktail of hydroxychloroquine and horse dewormer, so he should be just fine, which is exactly what thousands of conservative anti-vaxxers said before him, and they are all dead now.

Glenn Beck, unlike the other anti-vaxxer Fox News watching fatalities, has a ton of money, so he can afford the best medical care, so it is disingenuous for him to mislead people by claiming that he is doing great with COVID in his lungs.

Just like hundreds of thousands of other Americans, Glenn Beck claimed that he didn’t need the vaccine, and now he has worsening COVID and is an example of the kind of unnecessary medical condition that is clogging up hospitals all across the United States.

Beck is the poster child for COVID selfishness.