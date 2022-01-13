Kevin McCarthy Sets Himself Up For A Subpoena By Refusing To Cooperate

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a bogus argument that the 1/6 Committee is illegitimate and set himself up to be subpoenaed.

McCarthy said in a statement:

This committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation as Speaker Pelosi took the unprecedented action of rejecting the Republican members I named to serve on the committee. It is not serving any legislative purpose. The committee’s only objective is to attempt to damage its political opponents – acting like the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee one day and the DOJ the next.

The committee has demanded testimony from staffers who applied for First Amendment permits. It has subpoenaed the call records of private citizens and their financial records from banks while demanding secrecy not supported by law. It has lied about the contents of documents it has received. It has held individuals in contempt of Congress for exercising their Constitutional right to avail themselves of judicial proceedings. And now it wants to interview me about public statements that have been shared with the world, and private conversations not remotely related to the violence that unfolded at the Capitol. I have nothing else to add.

As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward.

McCarthy is lying. He knows very well that the committee is legitimate. Kevin McCarthy walked away from the committee and pulled his nominees, so his blame of Speaker Pelosi is absurd.

Kevin McCarthy is setting himself up to be subpoenaed. He is gambling that the committee won’t follow through and subpoena the Minority Leader. Still, the committee has good reason to believe that McCarthy has important information. If he doesn’t come forward voluntarily, the committee may have no other choice but to compel his testimony.