Nicolle Wallace Shreds Lindsey Graham For Telling McConnell To Kiss And Make Up With Trump

Nicolle Wallace didn’t hold back as she accused Sen. Lindsey Graham of bending and worshipping Trump and throwing Mitch McConnell under the bus.

Wallace introduced Graham demanding that McConnell form a “working relationship” with Trump by saying, “ It turns out his allegiance to trump never really waned at all as evidenced by an appearance last night on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News where he again bent, worshipped to the disgraced ex-president. This time, by saying that the 2024 nomination is his if he wants it and by throwing his leader, Mitch McConnell, under the bus, telling McConnell, it’s time to kiss and make up with an insurrectionist if you want to remain the leader.”

After playing Graham’s comments, Wallace continued, “What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under criminal investigation, loser even look like? What’s that even mean? “

Graham was demanding that McConnell give up any pretense of power and worship Donald Trump. The problem is that Mitch McConnell loves power possibly more than anything else in the entire world, so the odds of approaching Trump on bended knee are essentially zero.

Nicolle Wallace asked a great question. What exactly is McConnell supposed to work with Trump on?

Trump is out of office. The former president has no power and is banned from social media. Without Fox News and the constant elevation of worshippers like Lindsey Graham, Trump would be next-door neighbors in political Siberia with Sarah Palin.

McConnell has real power, while Trump is the wizard asking Lindsey Graham not to look behind the curtain.

The situation is as absurd as it is potentially deadly for America.