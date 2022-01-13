The Blood Will Be On Their Hands As Conservative SCOTUS Majority Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate

In a 6-3 ruling, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court ruled that President Biden’s employer vaccine or test mandate was unconstitutional.

Conservative Supreme Court Majority Rules In Favor Of COVID

The Conservative majority wrote, “Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly. Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category.”

The three liberals on the Court wrote in their dissent, “In our view, the Court’s order seriously misapplies the applicable legal standards. And in so doing, it stymies the Federal Government’s ability to counter the unparalleled threat that COVID–19 poses to our Nation’s workers,” they wrote in their dissent. Acting outside of its competence and without legal basis, the Court displaces the judgments of the Government officials given the responsibility to respond to workplace health emergencies.”

The Supreme Court Majority Just Limited How Government Can Respond To A Health Emergency

The decision of the majority was political, reckless, and short-sighted. The Court has hamstrung how the Executive Branch of the government can respond to a public health emergency.

Americans are dying each day, but the Court based its ruling on the regulatory reach of OSHA. The decision makes no sense and has no legal merit.

The conservative majority has been throwing a tantrum for months because their approval rating has plummeted, and they are now viewed as partisan.

The vaccine mandate ruling is proof that the conservative majority is basing their rulings on ideology, not the law.

The Biden administration should release a new mandate from a different government agency. Americans are dying, and they can’t give up this fight because a conservative majority insists on playing partisan politics.