Trump Is So Terrified Of Biden That The RNC Is Threatening To Pull Out Of 2024 Debates

The Trump-run RNC has sent a letter to the Commission Presidential Debates stating that it will direct GOP candidates not to participate in 2024.

Via: The New York Times:

‘The Republican National Committee is preparing to change its rules to require presidential candidates seeking the party’s nomination to sign a pledge to not participate in any debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Republican committee officials alerted the debate commission to their plans in a letter sent on Thursday, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times. If the change goes forward, it would be one of the most substantial shifts in how presidential and vice-presidential debates have been conducted since the commission began organizing debates more than 30 years ago.

The Real Reason Why Republicans Are Bailing On The Debates Is Fear

In 2020, Trump wanted the presidential debates hosted by his lackeys at Fox News. Trump has been incessantly complaining about the debates for years.

Joe Biden exposed Donald Trump in 2020. Biden blew the now-former president out of the water in each of the three debates. Trump has always been a terrible debater, but he was unable to gimmick his way through the debates during the last presidential election cycle, so he is trying to get rid of the debates completely.

Republicans are afraid to allow the people to vote. Republicans are afraid of standing up on a debate stage and owning their unpopular ideas.

Trump controls the RNC, which is currently paying his personal legal bills.

The reason why Republicans want out of the presidential debates has nothing to do with bias.

Trump is scared of standing on stage and being beaten by Biden again in 2024.