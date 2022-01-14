Biden Makes The Largest Investment In The Nation’s Bridges Since Eisenhower

President Biden has announced the largest investment in the nation’s crumbling bridges since the Eisenhower administration.

Video of President Biden:

Biden announces the biggest investment in the nation's decaying bridges since Eisenhower, "The bipartisan infrastructure law includes the largest investment in the bridges since the creation of the interstate highway system." pic.twitter.com/CsUGMxUbv9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 14, 2022

President Biden said:

The bipartisan infrastructure law includes the largest investment in the bridges since the creation of the interstate highway system. Bridges to connect us, bridges to make America work. Across the country right now there are 45,000 bridges, 45,000 that are in poor condition. We are seeing photos of some of them behind me in all 50 states.

I have had the chance to see some myself. In New Hampshire, this is a bridge where if it’s not upgraded, weight restrictions could mean school buses and firetrucks would have to travel an additional 10 miles out of the way to get to the other side of the river to deal with getting to school or putting out the fire. In New Jersey, I just visited the busiest rail bridge in the western hemisphere. Because it is not tall enough for ship traffic, it needs to swing open to let barges through. Sometimes when it closes, the rails need to be manually sledgehammered back into place, and it slows commerce and increases costs.

For decades, the nation’s infrastructure has crumbled. The decline in the condition of infrastructure coincides with the shifting from a production economy to a service-based consumption economy.

The pandemic has taken so much away from so many, but it also presents an opportunity for the country to address many long-term issues like infrastructure that have been neglected for generations.

The President is doing more than dealing with the problems of the present. The President is also laying the groundwork for future US success.

If America ever wants to make things again, it needs quality infrastructure. President Biden is taking historic steps to build a brighter American future.