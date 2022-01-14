Michigan AG Turns Over Criminal Evidence To Feds Against 14 Republicans Who Signed Forged Election Documents

2.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told Rachel Maddow that her office has turned over evidence to the DOJ against 14 Republicans who signed forged election documents.

Video of Nessel on The Rachel Maddow Show:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she has turned over evidence against 14 Republicans who signed forged election documents to the DOJ for criminal prosecution. pic.twitter.com/tTZETrAgjQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 14, 2022

Nessel said:

I will tell you that we’ve been evaluating charges for nearly a year now based on the activities. As soon as we became aware of that. I will say under state law I think clearly you have forgery of a public record a 14-year offense and election law forgery which is a five-year offense. But what we have decided to do with the investigation in light of the fact that of course, we have seen as you pointed out multiple times now, various different false slate of electors from seven different states, in what seems to be a

coordinated effort between the Republican parties in various different states.

We think this is a matter that is best investigated and potentially prosecuted by the feds and as such just today we referred this matter to the Western District, the U.S. Attorney’s office, for them to evaluate it and we hope that main Justice — the Department of Justice will become involved and use the information they already have to better understand exactly what happened that day so that federal charges can be evaluated.

Nessel stated that the Republicans could face both state and local charges because double jeopardy would not apply. She hoped that the Department of Justice and Merrick Garland would investigate the full multi-state conspiracy that appears to have been directed to try hand Trump the presidency.

The 14 Republicans in Michigan who tried to pass themselves off as electors could face criminal charges.

The investigation appears to be taking so long because the Trump coup involved numerous conspiracies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, but it looks like 14 Republicans in Michigan could face the consequences for their crimes.