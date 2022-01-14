Rep. Reuben Gallego Rips Kyrsten Sinema And Doesn’t Rule Out Challenging Her In 2024

Rep. Reuben Gallego (D-AZ) didn’t rule out primarying Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, as he said Arizonians are disappointed with her.

Video of Rep. Gallego:

Rep. Reuben Gallego doesn't rule out challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, " I never say no to the future, and I think also right now you hear a lot of Arizonans that are very unhappy with the fact that she is blocking voting rights legislation." #SinemaEndsDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Nw0QDLZris — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 14, 2022

Rep. Gallego said on CNN when he was asked about potentially running against her in 2024, “2024 is a long time from now. I’m focusing on 2022. I never say no to the future, and I think also right now you hear a lot of Arizonans that are very unhappy with the fact that she is blocking voting rights legislation. So I’ll, you know, keep my ears open. I’ll condition to have my public meeting, something show should try to do once in a while and then I’ll make a determination after 2022. “

Gallego also said that Sinema is inconsistent in her positions, “Well, look, I’ve known Senator Sinema since we were both in our mid-20s and starting out in politics here in Arizona. The only consistency about her roles and positions is inconsistency. So I don’t have to — for her. She has to — for again the voters of Arizona, and I hope she’ll come and take the time to talk to them so she could hear what they are thinking.”

Rep. Gallego also said that Sen. Sinema hasn’t held a town hall in Arizona in three and a half years.

Sen. Sinema thinks that she is the reincarnation of John McCain, but judging from Rep. Gallego’s comments, she could be facing a serious primary challenge in 2024.

Sinema has betrayed Democrats. She is one of the most unpopular members of the party, as her cynical maverick act likely to leave without a base of support and potentially out of a job after the 2024 election.