Trump Admitted “Some”Responsibility For The 1/6 Attack To Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claims that Trump admitted some responsibility for the 1/6 attack to him.
Kevin McCarthy Says Trump Took “Some” Responsibility For The 1/6 Attack
McCarthy Doesn’t Want To Tell The 1/6 Committee What He Knows
Kevin McCarthy can testify to the 1/6 Committee that he heard Donald Trump take responsibility for the 1/6 attack. The Committee already has the evidence of McCarthy’s statements, but they likely have several follow-up questions about his conversations with Trump that the House Minority Leader does not want to answer.
McCarthy can directly testify to Trump’s mental state, and his testimony could be powerful evidence in a criminal referral to the Department of Justice against the former president.
Kevin McCarthy knows a lot more than he is letting on, and the 1/6 Committee is cornering him in a no-win situation.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association