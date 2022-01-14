Trump Admitted “Some”Responsibility For The 1/6 Attack To Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claims that Trump admitted some responsibility for the 1/6 attack to him.

Kevin McCarthy Says Trump Took “Some” Responsibility For The 1/6 Attack

CNN reported:

“I say he has responsibility,” McCarthy said on KERN, a local radio station in Bakersfield, California, on January 12 of last year. “He told me personally that he does have some responsibility. I think a lot of people do.”

McCarthy shared a similar account last year with House Republicans during a private conference call a day earlier, according to multiple sources on the call. That call was reported on at the time, but CNN obtained a more detailed readout of the call on Thursday.

“Let me be clear to you and I have been very clear to the President. He bears responsibility for his words and actions. No if ands or buts,” McCarthy told House Republicans on January 11, 2021, according to the readout obtained by CNN from a source listening to the call. “I asked him personally today if he holds responsibility for what happened. If he feels bad about what happened. He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. But he needs to acknowledge that.”

McCarthy Doesn’t Want To Tell The 1/6 Committee What He Knows

Kevin McCarthy can testify to the 1/6 Committee that he heard Donald Trump take responsibility for the 1/6 attack. The Committee already has the evidence of McCarthy’s statements, but they likely have several follow-up questions about his conversations with Trump that the House Minority Leader does not want to answer.

McCarthy can directly testify to Trump’s mental state, and his testimony could be powerful evidence in a criminal referral to the Department of Justice against the former president.

Kevin McCarthy knows a lot more than he is letting on, and the 1/6 Committee is cornering him in a no-win situation.