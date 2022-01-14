Video of Kayleigh McEnany from December 17, 2020 Seems To Suggest She Knew Of Forged Election Documents

For centuries, the gold standard in evidence was the “eye witness,” the guy who was standing right there. But due to psychological studies regarding memory and after-the-fact, reinforcement, good defense attorneys can often get around even eyewitnesses these days.

The gold standard now, for both crimes themselves and with respect to evidence, are documents created at the time of the crime, or documents that by their very existence are the crime.

This site has already extensively covered the explosive findings concerning the perfectly forged Electoral College votes submitted by five states. But to get everyone on the same page, two nights ago, Rachel Maddow said:

“It wasn’t one state, it wasn’t three states where they did this — it was at least five states where we have now obtained forged documents created by Republicans.

And it’s not like they, again, created these documents to, like, hold close to their chest and fantasize that this had been the real outcome. It’s not like they created these documents just to keep themselves as a keepsake. They sent them into the government as if they were real documents.”

But much more importantly, with the criminal elements bolded:

That draft letter was dated December 28. How did that guy, that Trump guy at the Justice Department, know that two weeks earlier, Republicans in at least five states had, in fact, created these forged elector documents? Did the Trump Justice Department know about it because they helped Republicans in those states do it? We don’t know. But somebody helped them do it, because they all filed the exact same document in the same font, in the same spacing, with the exact same language. So, somebody helped them do it.”

Somebody committed a crime and it wasn’t just anybody, it wasn’t just anybody that organized it and it wasn’t just anybody that approved it. There are very few people in the country that can convince people from five states to do something that they know to be wrong. They know. These

electors out in the states are not stupid people, they know this is not how this goes. They did it because they were told to do it by someone very high up, trusting that there was some way that it would make sense and be part of a larger plan.

We know that at least someone at DOJ knew and some of us can even guess the name but will not because it would be just that, an informed guess. Everyone involved in this matter, committed a felony of some kind – at least if one is to believe the many legal experts who have weighed in on what happened. And, if one really thinks about it, does it seem likely that someone at DOJ would come up with this plan – the one that took the kind of coordination to make them identical, without permission from someone even higher up? We already know that the White House was working closely with DOJ because we know Jeffery Rosen has stated that Trump told him to sign a letter finding fraud and leave the rest to him. We know that Rosen refused and Trump almost installed Jeferry Clark as acting-A.G.

Until this morning, it was only an assumption that the White House had to sign off on a plan like this. Thankfully, the internet never forgets, and this morning the sun rises over a tweet that may not only prove that the White House knew about the plan, but that the White House either came up with the plan or encouraged the plan because this is from that “two weeks ago” Rachel referenced:

Thinking about this since we’re hearing a lot about forged certificates https://t.co/PcOw49iWwS — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2022

At the time, most thought that these “alternate electors” were just idiots standing in a parking lot or meeting in a church basement raising their hands in a vote.

But in the clip above Kayleigh mentions four states (with metropolitan areas, those people) were submitting an alternative set of electors that Congress is going to have to vote upon. The Electoral College voted on December 15th. The video above is from the 17th. Kayleigh specifically says that Congress will have to vote upon these new electors. Kayleigh – with sleight of hand – is not talking about electors, she is talking about certificates.

These were not “electors,” these were fraudulent Electoral College votes of the type that would appear in an envelope that Mike Pence would open. Without going beyond the four corners of what we know, we now have absolute proof that Kayleigh McEnany knew that these fraudulent certificates were sent to the government and Congress would have to figure it out. The only day and means by which Congress would “figure it out” would be on January 6th, the day certificates were to be opened.

When that many crimes, beginning with fraud against the United States and conspiracy to overthrow a government (sedition) exist on paper, and we have contemporaneous video of Kayleigh McEnany telling the world that these alternative electors were coming in “for Congress to make a determination,” no one had any reason to believe that the plan was this sophisticated and this well-designed to once again… throw January 6th into chaos.

It is all out in the open, on paper and video, and it’s damned hard to decide one won’t charge a crime that serious and that obvious. Does it even need to be said that it seems impossible that Kayleigh McEnany would know of a plan to throw January 6th into chaos but Trump did not? Remember, someone very high up had to say “this is okay” or those people out in the states, the ones that aren’t stupid, wouldn’t have taken the risk.