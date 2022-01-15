DirecTV Kills One America News With Plan To Drop Them

One America News (OAN) gets 90% of their revenue from DirecTV, so the provider’s plan to drop them is a virtual death sentence.

Bloomberg reported that DirecTV was dropping OAN:

The satellite-TV provider has notified OAN’s owner, Herring Networks Inc., that it plans to stop carrying the company’s two channels when their contract expires. Herring Networks also owns AWE, a lifestyle channel that stands for “A Wealth of Entertainment.”

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” the company said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.

Brad Heath of Reuters reported that OAN gets 90% of their revenue from DirecTV:

That’s potentially a very big deal. OANN has said it gets 90% of its revenue from DirecTV owner AT&T. https://t.co/4R7m4Qnkef https://t.co/9WaCSGDks9 — Brad Heath (@bradheath) January 15, 2022

There were likely numerous factors involved in DirecTV’s decision, namely the minuscule rating for OAN. One America News had a brief ratings surge after Trump was mad at Fox News for calling Arizona for Joe Biden and publicly pushed his supporters to watch OAN.

Trump and his staff elevated OAN and frequently called on them during press briefings and presidential events during his time in office,

DirecTV basically built OAN, and without their funding and platform, the propagandistic serial misinformer is likely to disappear from the airwaves this Spring.