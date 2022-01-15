Tucker Carlson Defends Domestic Terrorists Who Called Pelosi’s Office Looking For Evidence They Left Behind

Tucker Carlson claimed that the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol were innocent because they called Pelosi’s office to claim evidence that they left behind.

Video:

Tucker: Protesters called Nancy Pelosi’s office line looking for items they had left inside the building.. Is that the behavior of people who believe they are trying to overthrow the US government? These were Americans who came to complain loudly about what politicians were doing pic.twitter.com/JLWnoGxn0j — Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2022

Carlson said:

Business Insider reported this afternoon that on January 7th, the day after, protesters called Nancy Pelosi’s office line in the Capitol looking for items that they may have left inside the building. Law enforcement took down their numbers and later arrested them.

Is that the behavior of people who believed that they were trying to overthrow the US government?

Obviously, it’s not. These are Americans who came to the Capitol with their friends to complain loudly about what politicians were doing. They assumed that was still allowed, but it is not allowed.

Tucker Carlson Has Apparently Never Heard Of A Cover-Up

The one consistent trait that runs through most of the arrested 1/6 domestic terrorists is entitlement. The people who attacked the Capitol felt entitled to such a degree that they thought they could overturn an election with violence.

The insurrectionists wanted their stuff because it was evidence that would be used against them in court.

These were not Americans speaking out against their government. The Trump terrorists violently stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of an election.

They broke the law.

Tucker Carlson is the number source for domestic terror and authoritarian enabling on cable television.

Carlson is fueling the right-wing war on democracy each weeknight from his Fox News platform.