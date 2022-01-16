Jim Jordan Went On Fox And Virtually Admitted A 1/6 Cover-Up For Trump

890 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said that no one with common sense would talk to the 1/6 Committee and accused the committee of being out to get Trump.

Jordan said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

Well, first of all, I think anyone with common sense would be reluctant to go talk to this committee. They’ve already proven they will alter evidence and lie to the American people about it. So you’ve got to question, you know, just what they’re up to when they prove they will do that.

And then second, I think everyone in the country sees this as a political operation. This is designed to get after President Trump because they don’t want him to run again because president Trump, I think, is going to run again, and I think he’s going to win. And as you rightly point out, Maria, they won’t look at the one person, the Speaker of the House and her responsibility, Bennie Thompson, their — chairman of the committee, has basically said she’s off-limits, and she’s the one responsible for the security of the United States Capitol.

Jim Jordan Basically Admitted That He Is Not Talking To The Committee To Protect Trump

Jim Jordan’s comments raise even more questions about what Trump said to him. If Trump said nothing that could be construed as incriminating, it would be good for both Jordan and Trump if the congressman from Ohio would tell the committee what he knows.

Trump has already implicated Jim Jordan in the coup plot, so Jordan has a self-preservation motive for keeping his mouth shut.

Jim Jordan knows something, and he doesn’t want the committee to find out, which is why he is participating in a 1/6 cover-up for Trump.