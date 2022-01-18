1/6 Committee Puts A Bullseye On The Trumps By Subpoenaing Eric Trump And Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Phone Records

The 1/6 Committee is investigating the Trump family for the 1/6 attack as they have subpoenaed the phone records of Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

CNN reported, “The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers associated with one of former President Donald Trump’s children, Eric Trump, as well as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., sources tell CNN.”

The 1/6 Committee Is Investigating The Trump Family

Everyone knew that the committee would be investigating Donald Trump. It is a different twist to see that they are investigating Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancee. These are the first known 1/6 Committee subpoenas for the Trump family.

There will be a pushback from the Trumps likely via their favorite outlet Fox News on the subpoenas. It is also expected that they will attempt to fight the subpoenas. Although, those efforts appear likely to fail because any claims of executive privilege cover neither of the two subpoena targets.

The investigation has moved into its Trump phase.

It was always unlikely that Trump’s family had zero knowledge of the coup since the committee has obtained evidence that Kimberly Guilfoyle was involved in fundraising for the coup.

The Trumps are already in a world of hurt legally, but the family involvement in an attempted coup against the United States of America could be the end of the line.