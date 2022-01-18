A Former Republican FEC Chair Just Called For Democrats To Pass Voting Rights

Former Republican Federal Election Commission Chair and current Campaign Legal Center President, Trevor Potter called on Senate Democrats to pass voting rights.

Potter said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

I, like many of you, am anxious to see what will happen on the Senate floor starting today. With the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (H.R. 5746), the U.S. Senate has an opportunity to require a strong, free and fair voting system in this country and ensure the ability for every American to participate in safe, accessible and transparent elections.

In the year since the 2020 elections, which saw record-breaking voter turnout, numerous states across our country have responded to that turnout by passing new laws designed to make it harder for some citizens to vote.

In response, the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act has been crafted to implement crucial measures aimed at strengthening our democracy. It aims to achieve goals that have long had bipartisan support and are viewed favorably by a majority of Americans. These goals include prohibiting gerrymandering, increasing disclosure of money spent in federal elections, protecting the freedom to vote and fighting election sabotage by protecting the independence of election officials.

These basic improvements to our election system should never have become partisan issues. But in the Senate, with the chamber’s current structure, that is what they have become.

It is so critically important that the Senate begin debate on H.R. 5746 this afternoon. It is also crucial that Senators take the time to publicly discuss and debate this bill that such a significant topic requires. For far too long, these measures have languished due to obstruction by political actors who ignore the calls of their constituents as they adhere to other loyalties.

What this bill deserves and what the American people deserve is a full and honest debate on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.

Senate Republicans Can’t Hide AsVoting Rights Will Finally Be Debated In The Senate

Senate Republicans have obstructed debate on voting rights legislation since the Supreme Court’s Shelby decision in 2013. Due to some savvy procedural maneuvers by Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer, Senate Republicans can no longer hide their opposition to voting by obstructing debate.

The debate itself is a big step and a sign of real progress on the issue. No one is sure what rule changes to the filibuster Majority Leader Schumer is planning to propose, but one should not overlook the significance of the fact that Republicans are going to have to stand up in front of the world and oppose democracy.

Republicans Are Failing America On Voting Rights

The mainstream media has let Republicans off of the hook on voting rights. They focus on the Democrats and the filibuster without ever placing any responsibility for the failure to pass voting rights legislation on Republicans.

Not a single Senate Republican supports voting rights.

All 50 Democrats support the Freedom To Vote Act And the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

As Mr. Potter’s statement indicates, there is bipartisan support for voting rights, but the mainstream press doesn’t talk about that piece of the story.

A former Republican FEC Chair says we need to pass voting rights, and you won’t hear or read a single word of it in corporate media, because the mainstream outlets would rather cover for Republicans than tell Americans the truth about who is actually obstructing popular voting rights legislation.