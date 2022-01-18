Sen. Maize Hirono Destroys Mitch McConnell On The Senate Floor

Sen. Hirono took to the Senate floor and tore apart Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy and lies about the filibuster.

Sen. Maize Hirono Debunks Mitch McConnell’s Filibuster Lies

Video:

Sen. Hirono (D-HI) said:

For Republicans, this fight isn’t about election security. It’s about securing their power. Because Republicans have decided that spreading misinformation and rigging elections by preventing people from voting is the only way they will retain their power. Republicans should come to the Senate floor and tell the American people why they won’t protect our freedom to vote instead.

The Republican leader came to the floor to attack Democrats for fighting to change Senate rules to pass this critical legislation calling it a power grab. The Republican leader said that Democrats want to quote permanently damage this institution. He went on to say the filibuster About compromise and moderation and quote this from the report Republican leader who refers to himself as the Grim Reaper. As he prevents dozens of House-passed bills from being considered on the Senate floor.

The same person who single-handedly prevented President Obama from filling a vacancy on the Supreme Court for over a year, denying the will Of nearly 66 million Americans who voted to give President Obama a second term and office. The same person who pushed through President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee as over 100 and 59 Million Americans were in the process of voting. So much for compromise and moderation.

Mitch McConnell Gets Destroyed On The Senate Floor

One of the benefits of this Senate debate is that Democratic Senators are getting to say a lot of things on the Senate floor that make Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans very uncomfortable.

No single senator has benefited more from abusing the filibuster than Mitch McConnell.

McConnell doesn’t want moderation and compromise. Mitch McConnell wants power, and Sen. Hirono wrecked McConnell by showing the world what he has done with the filibuster and why it has to be changed.

