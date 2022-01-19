Bernie Sanders Vows To Primary Manchin And Sinema For Their Betrayal

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that Sens. Manchin and Sinema undermined President Biden and they can expect primary challengers in 2024.

Bernie Sanders: Manchin And Sinema Undermined Biden

Sanders told reporters after the two senators sided with Republicans to block the passage of voting rights legislation:

Bernie Sanders on Manchin and Sinema: “These are people who I think have undermined the President of the United States” and they “can expect to find primary challenges” in 2024 “They have forced us to have five months of discussions that have gone absolutely nowhere,” he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 20, 2022

Manchin And Sinema Will Be Primaried In 2024

In the case of Sinema, Rep. Reuben Gallego (D-AZ) has not denied that he will run against her in a Democratic primary in 2024. Unlike Sinema, Gallego is responsive to his constituents and popular with both progressives and Democrats. Rep. Gallego stands with his president and doesn’t stab him in the back while harboring delusions of being the new John McCain.

It is difficult to see how Joe Manchin will survive a serious Democratic primary, as he gets a sizable but declining amount of support from Republicans in West Virginia.

Democrats Are Going To Punish Those Who Betray Biden

One of the reasons why Republicans have been able to keep their members in line is because they are legitimately afraid of being primaried. While the Republican Party has been behaving like a cult, Democrats could learn something from the GOP in the respect that they need party members who have the President’s back.

Bernie Sanders is going to be campaigning during Democratic Senate primaries in Arizona and West Virginia.

It sounds like Sen. Sanders is ready to be the enforcer, and send Manchin and Sinema to the unemployment line.