Pelosi And Schumer Tell America The Truth About Biden’s Impressive First Year

Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer listed what President Biden and congressional Democrats have accomplished in their first year together.

Pelosi And Schumer: Biden Saved Lives In Year One

In a joint statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Pelosi and Schumer said:

When President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in one year ago, our nation faced a dark and difficult moment from pandemic and economic crises. One year later, we proudly mark one of the most impactful first years of a presidency in modern times: getting shots into millions of arms, putting money in pockets and delivering the best year of job creation in American history.

Together, President Biden and the Democratic Congress have worked relentlessly over the last year to improve countless lives across the country. Fueled by our American Rescue Plan and the President’s strong actions on the economy, Democrats have powered an historic economic recovery that has created a record 6.4 million new jobs, slashed the unemployment rate with the biggest single-year drop ever, from 6.2 percent to 3.9 percent, and helping sixteen million Americans off the unemployment rolls. Our Rescue package also kickstarted a never-before-seen vaccination campaign that has gotten shots into the arms of 200 million Americans. With our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as we rebuild our infrastructure, we are transforming our middle class: repairing roads and bridges, improving public transit, securing clean water and broadband and much more, in communities across the country. The Congress also applauds President Biden’s strong leadership on health care, expanding coverage to nearly five million more Americans and making health care under the ACA more affordable than ever before.

One year into President Biden’s term, our Democratic Majorities in Congress remain hard at work alongside the Administration to execute his spectacular vision for the future by continuing to support strong communities, lowering costs for American families, tackling the climate crisis and requiring the wealthiest to pay their fair share. We remain committed to delivering on this agenda – now and for decades to come.

Biden’s First Year Might Be The Most Successful In Presidential History

There is not another president in US history who inherited a full-blown pandemic and saved lives through a large-scale vaccination program in his first year. Biden inherited an economic crisis that was closer to the Great Depression than the Great Recession, and his rapid vaccination program rollout saved at least 300,000 lives.

No other president has done that in their first year, and when coupled with Democrats’ legislative accomplishments, Biden’s first-year success is arguably unmatched in US history.

The media has constructed a narrative of negativity around Biden’s first year, but his record tells a different story that Democrats need to be screaming from the hilltops each and every day.