DOJ Criminal Investigation Requested Into Wisconsin Republicans Who Signed Forged Election Documents

Rep. Marc Pocan (D-WI) has sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a D.O.J. investigation into 10 Republicans who signed forged election documents.

Rep. Pocan wrote to Garland:

I write to request that the Department of Justice investigate ten individuals who fraudulently claimed to be “the duly elected and qualified Electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America from the State of Wisconsin” on December 14, 2020, and who attempted to cast electoral votes in favor of Donald J. Trump for President and Michael R. Pence for Vice President despite President Biden’s certified victory by our Governor as required by 3 U.S.C. 6.

More than one year after this attempted fraud, Andrew Hitt, Robert Spindell, Kelly Ruh, Carol Brunner, Edward Scott Grabins, Bill Feehan, Kathy Kiernan, Darryl Carlson, Pam Travis, and

Mary Buestrin have yet to be prosecuted for their criminal conduct. With less than one year remaining before the next federal elections, it is imperative that the Department of Justice act on this matter to deter other officials who may seek to engage in election fraud.

Specifically, I believe violations of 18 U.S.C. 1001 – submission of false statements to the U.S. government; 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2) – attempting to obstruct, influence, or impede official proceedings; 52 U.S.C. 20511(2)(B) – attempting to defraud state residents of a fair election by casting ballots known to be false; and 52 U.S.C. 10307(a) – refusing to count and report votes, merit investigation and possible prosecution. As you are aware, these violations may result in several decades of imprisonment for each offender.

Thank you for your attention to this request. I urge you to act immediately – for Wisconsin, for the Department, and for the nation.

Calls Grow For A Federal Investigation Into Trump Forged Election Documents

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has also turned over all of the state’s evidence against 14 Trump-supporting Republicans who signed forged documents and tried to fraudulently pass themselves off as electors.

The pressure is growing on the D.O.J. to act. The Trump White House appears to have been involved in a conspiracy to use forged documents in several swing states to keep him in the White House.

Each state can prosecute those involved with the forged documents scheme, but only the D.O.J. can put the federal pieces together and deliver justice.

Attorney-General Garland should make this investigation a top D.O.J. priority.