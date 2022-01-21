The Smoking Gun Of Trump Treason Is The Voting Machine Seizure Executive Order

Trump’s draft executive order ordering the Secretary of Defense to seize voting machines is evidence of his coup.

Trump’s Draft Executive Order Reveals How The Coup Was Supposed To Be Executed

Trump’s executive order stated:

Accordingly, I hereby order:

(1) Effective immediately, the Secretary of Defense shall seize, collect, retain and analyze all machines, equipment, electronically stored information, and material records required for retention under United States Code Title 42, Sections 1974-1974(e), including but not limited to those identified in footnote 1. The Secretary of Defense has discretion to determine the interdiction of national critical infrastructure supporting federal elections. Designated locations will be identified in the operation order.

(2) Within 7 days of commencement of operations, the initial assessment must be provided to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The final assessment must be provided to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence no later than 60 days from commencement of operations.

(3) The Director of National Intelligence shall deliver this assessment and appropriate supporting information to the President, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, and the Secretary of Homeland Security.

(4) A direct liaison to be authorized to coordinate as required between the applicable U.S. Departments and Agencies.

(5) The Secretary of Defense may select by name or by unit federalization of appropriate National Guard support. (6) The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Security will coordinate support

requirements as needed from the Department of Homeland Security.

(7) The appointment of a Special Counsel to oversee this operation and institute all criminal and civil proceedings as appropriate based on the evidence collected and provided all resources necessary to carry out her duties consistent with federal laws and the Constitution.

The Executive Order Was A Treasonous Plot To End Democracy

The draft executive order was about more than a President who lost an election staying in power. Donald Trump attempted to end democracy.

Every single Republican who has denied that Trump was attempting a coup is now being confronted with evidence that Donald Trump committed crimes against the United States of America.

The draft executive order is a coup smoking gun.

It is unknown who wrote the order or when, but it had to have been done in the final weeks of the Trump administration because it was included in the documents provided to the 1/6 Committee by the National Archives.

Trump is a criminal, and the draft executive order is smoking gun coup evidence.