Trump Melts Down Over Being Criminally Investigated In Georgia

Trump released a statement that read like a meltdown as he tried to claim that other criminals in Georgia should be investigated instead of him.

Trump Makes False Claim Of Election Crime Against Him In Georgia

Trump said in response to the Georgia criminal investigation of him for election interference, “So let me get this straight, I am being investigated in Georgia for asking an Attorney General with many lawyers and others knowingly on the phone to look for corruption, which definitely took place in the Georgia Presidential election—but the people who committed the crime are in no way, shape, or form under investigation and are instead being protected? The people looking for the crime are being hounded, and the people who committed the crime are being protected. This is not the American way.”

Donald Trump is on tape. He committed an election crime in Georgia, and it is not up for dispute. Trump asked Georgia election officials to find the votes he needed to win the state.

Trump left that part out of his description of the call.

The former president seems to finally understand that he has a big criminal legal problem in Georgia. If Fulton County does charge him with election interference, it could kill his planned 2024 comeback before it ever gets off of the ground.