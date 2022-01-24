Matt Gaetz Thinks That He Is Going To Be In Charge Of Congress Instead Of In Federal Prison

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that if Republicans win back the House, it will be the time of Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, but Gaetz is more likely to be in federal prison than House leadership.

Video of Gaetz on Steve Bannon’s online gathering place for criminals, a.k.a. his podcast:

.@RepMattGaetz unsurprisingly agrees with Newt Gingrich’s comments about Republicans taking power in 2022: “It’s gonna be the days of Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene…I can’t wait to get the gavels in our hands.” No thanks. pic.twitter.com/YF3LDbbPeo — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 24, 2022

Gaetz said:

Newt’s right. We are going to take power, and when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy where the Republicans go limp wristed and lose their backbone and fail to send a single subpoena.

No. It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan, of Matt Gaetz, or Marjorie Taylor Greene, and you know what? We’re going to get answers. Real answers about what happened in the election. Answers about the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and certainly answers about a Department of Justice and a national security apparatus that has gone totally off the rails.

Matt Gaetz Is Planning On Using His Position In The House Majority To Attack The DOJ Investigation Into Him For Child Sex Trafficking

Matt Gaetz saying that the Department of Justice if off the rails was more some serious telegraphing. The same DOJ that Gaetz is criticizing also happens to be investigating him for multiple crimes related to child sex trafficking.

Rep. Gaetz is clearly planning on using his power in the House majority if Republicans were to win the House to keep himself out of prison.

The Florida Congressman is much more likely to be in federal prison than being a member of any future Republican House majority.