Brianna Keilar Calls Out Rupert Murdoch for Pushing COVID-19 Disinformation on Fox News

CNN’s Brianna Keilar called out Fox Corporation chair Rupert Murdoch for pushing COVID-19 disinformation on Fox News.

Keilar stressed that life has not gone “back to normal” because so many people still refuse to get vaccinated, which public health experts have repeatedly expressed is their best line of defense against COVID-19. She also called out Fox News for allowing its guests and hosts to suggest that vaccines “do not work at all” against the coronavirus.

Keilar called out Fox News in particular, saying the network “spent the last 24 hours up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to restrict the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments,” treatments that, she noted, “been proven not to work” against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

She went on to say that none of Fox News’s coverage is aimed at people who have refused to get “the protection of the vaccine.”

“Also strange,” she continued, “[is that] anti-vaxxers are just fine with getting COVID treatments, amazing miracles of science.” And, once they come down with the virus, she added, they suddenly want the vaccine, which she also referred to as “a miracle of science.”

Keilar then posed the following question to her viewers: “Why is Rupert Murdoch, who was one of the first to get vaccinated, allowing this anti-science BS on the air?”

“It is killing people,” she concluded, criticizing Murdoch and Fox News for prioritizing their ratings over factual coverage about the ongoing pandemic. “That is the ultimate moral crime.”

You can hear what Keilar said in the video below.

"Why is Rupert Murdoch, who was one of the first to get vaccinated, allowing this anti-science BS on the air? … It is killing people." @brikeilarcnn rolls the tape on Fox's continued anti-vaccine rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/RSsfKCU2b1 — New Day (@NewDay) January 26, 2022