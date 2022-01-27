After Oxford: Bringing Change And Healing After A Mass Shooting

What happens in communities after a mass shooting? In Michigan, one group is hosting an event to pick up the pieces and push for change.

The Oxford School Shooting

In December 2021, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School in the deadliest K-12 school shooting since 2018.

The media descended on Oxford, as Crumbley’s parents were charged with crimes related to the shooting, fled, then were captured. After a few days, the national media packed up and departed, and a community was left to struggle and heal.

After Oxford Works To Change Gun Laws To Benefit Children

On Thursday, January 27, from 7-9 PM ET, the Detroit Branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom is hosting AFTER OXFORD, A Mental and Public Health Forum.

Several local, state, and regional organizations have come together to hold the forum, because as Detroit Branch Secretary Judith Sheldon told PoliticusUSA, “While the catalyst issue is preventing school shootings, the passage of safe storage and other potential red flag laws would benefit all children, all ages, and in all locations.”

The event includes a video presentation from Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and a panel discussion featuring:

Leslie A. Adadow, LMSW, School Social Worker

Jayanti Gupta, Michigan March for our Lives

Barbara Jones, Community Dispute Resolution Specialist, and Faculty Instructor, Center for Peace and Conflict Studies, Wayne State.

The event is free, and you can register here to attend.

School Shootings Happen In Minutes, But Impact Communities Forever

A school shooter’s actions take only minutes, but the impact that they leave behind on their communities lasts for a lifetime or longer.

One community is taking on the problems of the mental health of children and easy access to guns.

Detroit Branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom President Laura Dewey highlighted the urgency of the problem, “The urgency of this problem is reflected in the very high level of immediate community responsiveness, from across a wide spectrum.

The urgency is real, as the goal is to prevent the next Oxford from happening in Michigan and around the nation.

The consequences of gun violence expose societal problems with no easy solutions, but the first step is an honest conversation like the one to be held on Thursday night.