Hypocrite Susan Collins Urges Senate to “Take Our Time” Considering Judicial Nominee to Replace Stephen Breyer

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) urged her colleagues to “take our time” considering a judicial nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who officially announced his retirement yesterday.

“As you know, I felt that the timetable for the last nominee was too compressed,” Collins told reporters. “This time there is no need for any rush. We can take our time, have hearings, go through the process, which is a very important one. It is a lifetime appointment after all.”

You can hear Collins’s remarks in the video below.

“This time there is no need for any rush. We can take our time, have hearings, go through the process … It is a lifetime appointment after all.” — Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on filling Justice Breyer’s seat on the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/jgLes1qqdc — The Recount (@therecount) January 27, 2022

Collins has drawn the ire of Democrats since she voted to confirm Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018 despite learning of his history of alleged sexual assault, particularly after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a former classmate of Kavanaugh’s, testified that he had sexually assaulted her at a party in the early 1980s. Voters condemned her, and soon afterward, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) launched a campaign to replace her in the Senate. Gideon ultimately lost.

In 2020, as former President Donald Trump urged the Senate to confirm his nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court, Collins expressed reservations about the process and indicated that she did not support confirming a Supreme Court nominee ahead of the general election, saying she would prefer for the winner of the election to nominate someone to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the nation’s highest court.

Trump later wrote a tweet singling out Collins, sending a signal for her constituents not to support her in that year’s election.