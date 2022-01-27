Kellyanne Conway is The Latest Trump Sycophant to Publish a Memoir

Kellyanne Conway, who worked as counselor to the president in the administration of former President Donald Trump and became infamous for coining the phrase “alternative facts” wrote a memoir that is set to be released in May.

The book, Here’s the Deal, will be published on May 24 by Threshold Editions.

“In this open and vulnerable account, Kellyanne turns the camera on herself. What she has to share—about our politics, about the media, about her time in the White House, and about her personal journey —is an astonishing glimpse of visibility and vulnerability, of professional and personal highs and lows, and ultimately, of triumph,” Threshold Editions wrote in the book announcement.

Conway also took to Twitter to promote the book, inviting her followers to “Join me inside the White House and my own house.”

NEWS: I’ve written a book – a memoir – that details my journey as only child of a single mom to presidential campaign manager and counselor. Join me inside the White House and my own house. Preorder HERE'S THE DEAL today! https://t.co/CBCIT4ORza pic.twitter.com/Bt0jtgOFFA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 27, 2022

However, many who responded to her tweet have accused her of using her book as another opportunity to spew more of her “alternative facts.”

The book of alternative facts…. No thanks. — JJC (@jjcdharry) January 27, 2022

i.e. "please buy my very expensive TP" — Barklee is Pro-Democracy 🌊😷 (@northclarctica) January 27, 2022

$30 is an awful lot for toilet paper — Harry (@DocEgonSpengler) January 27, 2022

A book fill of alternative facts, I assume. #HardPass — Jeel Chah (@Jeel_Chah) January 27, 2022

Subtitle: How I Sold my Soul to the Devil. — Ellen Goldman (@ellenfgoldman) January 27, 2022

A publishing official with knowledge of the negotiations about Conway’s deal for her memoir confirmed to The Associated Press that the deal is in the seven figures.

Conway’s credibility has repeatedly come under fire because of her penchant for openly lying on behalf of former President Trump.

Trump appointed Conway, his former campaign manager, as counselor to the president shortly after winning the 2016 general election, referring to her in a statement as “a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory.”

Shortly after Trump took office, Conway gained notoriety for claiming that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer “gave alternative facts” while lying about the attendance numbers at Trump’s inauguration, a claim that shocked Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, who stressed that “Alternative facts are not facts. They’re falsehoods.”