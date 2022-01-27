Nikki Haley Demands Biden and Harris Resign Over Handling of Russian Threat to Ukraine

Nikki Haley, the former United States ambassador to the United Nations, claimed that if President Joe Biden “loved our country,” then he and Vice President Kamala Harris would turn in their resignations, criticizing the United States’ handling of the Russian threat to Ukraine.

“And, you know, when you don’t have a strong America, you don’t have a safe world. And that’s what’s getting ready to happen. My only hope and prayer is that they get it together and realize that this isn’t about America. This isn’t about NATO. This is about all of us. This is about safety. This is about strength. This is about freedom winning,” Hayley said during an appearance on The Guy Benson Show.

President Biden had earlier predicted that Russia would invade Ukraine, a sign that diplomacy and sanctions had thus far failed to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin in check.

“Do I think he’ll test the West, test the United States and NATO, as significantly as he can? Yes, I think he will,” Biden said on January 19 during a two-hour presser in the East Room of the White House. “But I think he will pay a serious and dear price for it that he doesn’t think now will cost him what it’s going to cost him. And I think he will regret having done it.”

“My guess is he will move in. He has to do something,” he added.

But Biden was criticized for stating that how Putin would be held accountable would largely depend on “what he does.”

If Putin mounts “a minor incursion,” Biden said, “there are differences within NATO about what countries are willing to do,” noting that in the event of a “major incursion” there would be “severe costs” for Russia and its economy.

Hayley said Biden’s statements meant the United States “looked weak” on the international stage.

Last week, Harris issued a stark warning to Russia amid fears that it will take military action against Ukraine and usher in a violent new chapter in the ongoing separatist conflict in Donbas.

“If Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious and severe costs, period,” Harris said during an interview with NBC’s Today.