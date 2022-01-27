Promise Kept: Biden To Nominate First Black Woman To The Supreme Court By The End Of February

President Biden said that he would do what he promised and nominate the first black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice by the end of February.

Video of Biden:

President Biden said:

I’ve made no decision except one. The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character and experience, and integrity, and that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to a Supreme Court.

It’s long overdue in my opinion. I made that commitment during a campaign for president, and I will keep that commitment. I will fully do what I said I’d do. I will fulfill my duty to select the justice, not only with the Senate’s consent but with its advice. You heard me say in other nomination processes, the constitution says seek advice and consent. But advice as well of the Senate. I’m going to invite senators from both parties to offer their ideas and points of view. I’ll consult with leading scholars and lawyers. And I’m fortunate to have advising me in the selection process, Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s an exceptional lawyer and former attorney general of the state of California and a former member of the Judiciary Committee.

I’ll listen carefully to all of the advice I’m given, and I’ll study records and the former cases carefully. I’ll meet with the former nominees, and it’s my intention to announce my decision before the end of February.

President Biden Is Keeping His Promise Made During The 2020 Election

President Biden understands that the promise to nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court is more than a political box to check on the road to reelection in 2024. Biden’s promise is a commitment he made to people who have never been represented on the highest court in the land before.

President Biden has shown through the judicial slate that he nominated and got confirmed in his first year that he is serious about making the Judicial Branch look and relate more to the rest of America.

Biden promised to nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court, and he is following through on his commitment.