1/6 Committee Subpoenas 14 People Who Forged Election Documents For Trump

The 1/6 Committee has subpoenaed the leadership of each of the seven fake elector delegations for Donald Trump.

1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement, “The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives. We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme. We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

Here Is The List Of 14 Individuals Who Were Subpoenaed

Multiple States Have Turned Over Criminal Evidence To The DOJ Related To The Fake Electors

Criminal investigations have been requested in both Wisconsin and Michigan related to the fake electors plot.

The people who signed documents and attempted to submit them to the National Archives committed state and federal crimes. The 1/6 Committee is going to be doing what the Attorney General of Michigan suggested must happen.

The federal government needs to investigate this plot in each of the seven swing states.

Crimes were potentially committed, and people need to go to jail.

The 1/6 Committee is connecting all of the dots, and they are getting into every dark corner of Trump’s plot to stage a coup and overturn the election of Joe Biden in 2020.