Lindsey Graham Tells Trump That He Hopes His Supporters Go To Jail

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responded to Trump wanting pardons for his 1/6 attackers by saying that he hopes they go to jail.

Video:

Transcript via CBS’s Face The Nation:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Pardons? Do you agree?

SEN. GRAHAM: No, I don’t want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol. There are other groups with causes that may want to go down to the violent path that these people get pardoned.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But isn’t that a dangerous thing to say?

SEN. GRAHAM: Kamala Harris- Yeah. Well, I think it’s inappropriate. I- I don’t want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was OK. I don’t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future. And just let me finish my thought here. When Kamala Harris and her associates and the people that work for her, her staffers, raised money to bail out the rioters who hit cops in the head and burned down stores. I didn’t like that either. So I don’t want to do anything from raising bail to pardoning people who take the law into their own hands because it will make more violence more likely. I want to deter people who did what–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes.

SEN. GRAHAM: on January the 6th. And those who did it, I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it.

Apparently, pardons for domestic terrorists is a bridge that even Lindsey Graham won’t cross with Trump.

If Trump can’t get Graham, his most loyal Senate lapdog on board, it is a sign that some Republicans are starting to slowly back away from the failed former one-term president.

Trump isn’t hiding his corrupt motives any longer, and it is causing Republicans, like Graham to flee to protect their own political futures.