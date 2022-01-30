Trump Is So Scared Of Criminal Charges That He Threatened America

Trump scripted a threat of mass protests and unrests in America if he criminally charged.

Video:

Trump said at his “rally” in Texas, “If these radical vicious racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt. “

Trump Is Terrified Of Being Criminally Charged

Trump was sending the message that if he is criminally charged, he will order his supporters to attack America again.

Trump’s threat was not made from a position of strength.

The remarks were not the comments of a man who has a defense to offer or the resources to win a legal fight.

Donald Trump is trying to use whatever platform that he has left to keep himself out of jail.

Prosecutors get threatened all of the time, so no prosecutor is going to be deterred by Trump’s threat of people on the streets if he is criminally charged.

Trump is overestimating his power. Since he left office, support among Republicans for another Trump presidential run has plunged.

If enthusiasm for voting for him is lessening, people aren’t going to take to the streets to keep him out of jail.

Just like after he lost the election, Donald Trump is cornered, scared, and out of cards to play, so he is threatening the nation with civil unrest and violence.