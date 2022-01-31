Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Says “Stakes Are Too High” for Another Trump Presidency

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, says that “the stakes are too high” for another four years of former President Donald Trump in office come 2024.

“With America on the wrong path, the stakes are too high to double down on failure,” Hogan said in a Fox News interview, adding: “My friend Governor Hutchinson is exactly right.”

Hogan referred to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R), who stressed that he does not believe the 2020 general election was stolen despite Trump’s claims, which have been debunked numerous times.

“First of all, I don’t believe the election was stolen, and I respect the results,” Hutchinson said. “They were challenged as need be, and the result is the fact that President Biden is in office.”

Their respective comments come after Trump said he wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“If the Vice President [Mike Pence] had ‘absolutely no right’ to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?” Trump said in a statement.

Trump said Pence “unfortunately” did not “exercise that power,” adding that “he could have overturned the Election!”

Hogan has openly criticized Trump on numerous occasions and lately has noted that Trump is antagonizing Republicans who have not fallen in line with his falsehoods about the election.

“It’s crazy. We’ve got the former president going after all these really good elected Republicans, and so I’m trying to support people who I think deserve to be in office,” Hogan said earlier this month. “We’re trying to help people wherever we can, and I’m sure we’re going to be doing a lot more of it.”